NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser in a non-title bout

Juice Robinson vs. Jake Something

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis of The United Empire) vs. Greg Sharpe & Jakob Austin Young