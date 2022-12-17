NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Jakob Austin Young vs. BATEMAN

Bad Dude Tito vs. KENTA

STRONG Tag Team Championships: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)