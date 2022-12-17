NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.
The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:
Jakob Austin Young vs. BATEMAN
Bad Dude Tito vs. KENTA
STRONG Tag Team Championships: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)
12 hours away, on an all new #njpwSTRONG!
The STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions are on the line!
KENTA is in action and more!
8/7c on NJPW World and FITE!https://t.co/A4Yn5XNaH6 pic.twitter.com/y3LI9zteRF
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 17, 2022