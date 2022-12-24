NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos

Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish

Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada vs. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)