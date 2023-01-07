NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo and Alan Angels.

STRONG Survivor Match to determine the number one contender to Fred Rosser’s STRONG Openweight Championship.