NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Fred Rosser & Kevin Knight vs. Jay White, Hikuleo & Chase Owens

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament semifinal: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)

Fred Yehi vs. Bateman

Jeff Cobb vs. Jordan Clearwater