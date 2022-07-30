NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.
The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Fred Rosser & Kevin Knight vs. Jay White, Hikuleo & Chase Owens
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament semifinal: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)
Fred Yehi vs. Bateman
Jeff Cobb vs. Jordan Clearwater