The NWA will return to FITE.TV tonight with the second night of 2022 Crockett Cup tournament from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will air at 7pm ET.

*NWA Champion Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis with Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee.

*Winner to be named new NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion: Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Colby Corino.

*NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green.

*NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige)

*NWA TV Champion Tyrus (with Austin Idol) vs. Rodney Mack.

*NWA National Champion Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane.

*2022 Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament Finals with: The Briscoes (2), La Rebellion (1), The Cardonas (11) and Doug Williams & Harry Smith (4)