PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) holds their Delivering the Goods event tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Here is the is card:

Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia for the PWG World Championship

Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Blake Christian vs. Black Taurus

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Aussie Open

Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aramais

Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste