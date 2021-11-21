PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) holds their It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) event tonight at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Here is the is card:
- Tony Deppen vs. Lee Moriarty
- Demonic Flamita vs. Dragon Lee
- Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Jack Cartwheel & Alex Zayne
- Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards
- PWG World Tag Team Championship: Anthony Henry & JD Drake vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King)
- PWG World Championship: Alex Shelley vs Bandido (c)