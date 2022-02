AEW has announced a four-match lineup for a special surprise edition of Dark, which will feature stars like Powerhouse Hobbs, Sonny Kiss, and Private Party in action. Check it out below.

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Lee Johnson

-Sonny Kiss versus Aaron Solo

-Abadon versus Gia Scott

-The Blade/Private Party versus Matt Sydal/Dante Martin/Lee Moriarty