GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its The People vs GCW event tonight in Nashville, Tennessee. The show is set to air at 10:30 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Black Taurus, Gringo Loco, and Jack Cartwheel vs. ASF, Laredo Kid, and Komander

Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne

Masha Slamovich vs. Kevin Blackwood

Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen

Joey Janela vs. Psycho Clown

Bandido vs. Jordan Oliver

GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (c) vs. Loc Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)

GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Blake Christian