GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their The Wrld on GCW event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Here is the card:
GCW World Title Match
Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)
Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)
Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match
PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon
Winner can choose any match at any time.
ROH World Title Match
Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)
Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy
Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela
Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch
Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)
Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Scramble Match
Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne
Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal
Participants TBA