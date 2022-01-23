GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their The Wrld on GCW event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Here is the card:

GCW World Title Match

Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon

Winner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match

Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Scramble Match

Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne

Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal

Participants TBA