Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the lineup of fighters who will be participating in former world champion Tom Lawlor’s upcoming “Filthy Island” special, which airs on February 17th. Check out the details below.

HAWAII — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) in conjunction with first-time promoter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor today details for the highly anticipated Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island special set for Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET and be available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

February 17th fans will be treated to a day at the beach for some fights as the Opera Cup winner “Filthy” Tom Lawlor presents FILTHY Island. Now, who has been invited to Filthy Island?

With sponsors pulling out left and right over the ACH allegations and “Filthy Screwjob” involving Los Parks/Von Erichs title match, questions have swirled around Filthy Island.

Will Tom be able to pull this thing off?

Who will get invited to Filthy Island?

Finally, we have some answers about the February 17 event featuring prize fights in paradise.

Filthy Island will feature:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor: A former World Heavyweight Champion, 10-year UFC veteran, the 2018 Battle Riot winner and host of Filthy Island, Tom Lawlor not only serves as the star and promoter of Filthy Island but the creative visionary behind the event.

Dominic Garrini: Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gold medalist and Canton, Ohio’s 2017 Mr. Congeniality, Dominic Garrini will be in action as he promises to showcase his extraordinary athleticism and dominance on the mat.

Kevin Ku: Joining the crippler of Canton is his tag team partner, Kevin Ku. A veteran of the Inoki Jungle Fights in the Amazon, Ku is ½ of the top tag team known as Violence is Forever.

King Mo: The 2020 Knockout King of MLW, Muhammed Lawal is a former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion and RIZIN Grand Prix Champion. An advocate for Low Ki to get tested for CTE, the American Top Team fighter promises to knockout the competition on Filthy Island.

Tom Lawlor will reveal the card for Filthy Island in the weeks ahead on its flagship series, MLW FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, the Roku Channel, and DAZN.

The event is slated to have a runtime of 55-60 minutes.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on Saturday, 20 at 10pm ET. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.