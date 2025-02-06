MJF crossed paths with yet another veteran as Dustin Rhodes confronted him on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During his promo, the former AEW World Champion vowed to rid the promotion of Jeff Jarrett, declaring that AEW doesn’t stand for “All Elderly Wrestling.”

Rhodes interrupted MJF, insisting that he keep Owen Hart’s name out of his mouth.

The veteran wrestler noted that he was mad about MJF mocking Jarrett’s struggles with addiction. Rhodes asserted that he is better than MJF will ever be, a fact MJF is aware of.

In response, MJF remarked that Dustin spent his entire career trying to escape Dusty Rhodes’ shadow and now finds himself overshadowed by his “little baby brother.”

This heated exchange escalated into a brawl that security had to break up before MJF delivered a low blow to Rhodes.

“Timeless” Toni Storm dressed up as Mariah May for her match with Queen Aminata on AEW Dynamite.

Storm came out to May’s theme song, donning the AEW Women’s World Champion’s former ring gear. She picked up the win over Aminata with Mariah’s Mayday finisher.

Strom will challenge May for the Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

TNA alumna Jade Chung has joined the broadcast team for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, starting with next month’s event.

MLP announced on Wednesday that Chung will join the broadcast team for MLP Mayhem, which is scheduled for March 14 and 15.

Chung previously served as a ring announcer for TNA Wrestling.

.@JadeChung11 is joining the Broadcast Team of #MLPWrestling as we start the Road to Northern Rising in Windsor, Ontario with MLP MAYHEM on March 14-15! Tickets on-sale now at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw! Watch live on Triller TV! pic.twitter.com/5iVFFGS7Lm — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 5, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

* Harley Cameron in concert.

Dustin Rhodes will be facing off against MJF on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As of now, the following two matches will be taking place on next week’s show:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns

* Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for AEW Grand Slam: Australia below:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Toni Storm

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews

* Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* Brisbane Brawl: Jay White & Cope vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli