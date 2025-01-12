Daniel Garcia is still your TNT champion.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Garcia defeated Katsuyori Shibata to retain the title. The finish came when Garcia avoided a ripcord from Shibata and hit a jackknife to get the “W.”

Garcia’s reign as TNT champion currently stands at 49 days.

A Texas Death match has been announced for next Saturday night’s special ‘Maximum Carnage’ themed edition of AEW Collision.

Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels will be taking place on the show.

You can check out the updated lineups for next week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision below:

AEW Dynamite:

* AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* HOOK vs. Christian Cage

* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

* The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, & MVP) vs. Private Party (Zay & Quen) & Mark Briscoe

AEW Collision:

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

Adam Page reflects on what happened between himself & Christopher Daniels as he issues a challenge for next week! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax#HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/e08zI82juh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2025

And finally, you can check out the MLW ‘Kings of Colosseum’ livestream below. The following matches are featured:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo (Exo’s hair on the line)

* Gravity Gamble Ladder Match: AKIRA vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. BRG vs. Matthew Justice vs. Kevin Knight

* KENTA vs. Donovan Dijak

* Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Blue Panther & Dark Panther