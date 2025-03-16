During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley attacked Swerve Strickland with a crowbar after Swerve delivered a promo about his upcoming title match at Dynasty. Swerve is set to face either Moxley or Cope.

Moxley attacked from behind, hitting Swerve with a curb stomp before leaving through the crowd as medical staff attended to Strickland. Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against Cope in a Street Fight on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley blindsides Swerve Strickland! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@swerveconfident | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/YxdYoBEPro — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2025

“Consider that a free lesson?!” What kind of a message is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley trying to send?! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max@JonMoxley | @SwerveConfident | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/99fdwyd4FA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2025

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Ricochet and Mark Davis advanced in the International Title tournament.

Ricochet defeated Katsuyori Shibata, while Davis triumphed over Mark Briscoe. Both will face Orange Cassidy and “Speedball” Mike Bailey on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, with the winner earning a shot at the International Champion, Kenny Omega, at AEW Dynasty 2025.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

Street Fight – AEW World Championship:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz

Winner Gets International Title Shot At Dynasty:

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis

Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Collision, which airs after the NCAA tournament games on Saturday and Sunday night, below. The first show will air at 11 PM EST on March 22 while the second show will air at 11 PM ET on March 23.

AEW TNT Championship – Everybody Banned From Ringside:

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

Komander & Hologram vs. Two Members of LFI (Dralistico, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH)