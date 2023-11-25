Due to coverage of an NHL game on Friday night, AEW is airing a live episode of Rampage on TNT at 6:00 PM EST tonight, followed by a live episode of Collision an hour later.

This means that AEW Collision will go head-to-head with WWE Survivor Series. You can check out the updated lineups for both shows below:

AEW Collision:

Continental Classic tournament match: Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King

Continental Classic tournament match: Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Rampage:

Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta