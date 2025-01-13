The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the first-ever special “Maximum Carnage” themed installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, a new segment has been officially announced for the show.

Now scheduled for the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is the first comments from Ricochet following his vicious scissors attack of Swerve Strickland on last week’s episode.

“We’ll Hear From Ricochet live,” AEW President Tony Khan announced via X on Monday afternoon. “At the aptly named Maximum Carnage Dynamite Wednesday, we hear from the man who savagely sliced up Swerve Strickland with scissors!”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio:

* Ricochet will speak live

* AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet

* HOOK vs. Christian Cage

* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW World Championship)

