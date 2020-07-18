Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

WWE superstar Naomi suffered another loss to Lacey Evans on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with a #NaomiDeservesBetter hashtag trending soon after the bout had concluded.

Former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole both took to Twitter to support that trend, claiming that WWE has been misusing Naomi for years.

Rush writes, “Oh yeah…. and @NaomiWWE should have been a 10x women’s champion by now.”

Swole shared the #NaomiDeserveBetter hashtag and writes, “Naomi BEEN that woman, ok?! I will take no slander of any kind regarding that Queen.” When a fan disagreed with Swole she added, “I’m no where near Naomi’s pedigree, she has put in the work and the fruit it has yielded is NOT enough. This is about her, her time not mine.”

Check it out below.

