Lio Rush and Finn Balor Clear The Air On Twitter Regarding Rumored Heat With Each Other

Former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush took to Twitter earlier this evening to address an old rumored incident between himself and superstar Finn Balor. Word was that Balor gave Rush some advice regarding his son backstage, and Rush did not take it kindly, with reports that their was heat between both men following the exchange. However, both men seem to confirm that the story was fabricated.

Rush begins by writing, “Let’s nip this in the bud. I never had any beef with @FinnBalor. I texted you and told you I didn’t know where this story even came from and your words exactly were “ I don’t want to say anything about it publicly because it would draw more attention to the situation”…. welp.

And then i told you @FinnBalor I’d appreciate it if you diffused the situation because i thought we were cool from the times your now wife watched my son at live events. I knew you had the power/influence to do that. You never texted me back & you never diffused the story. Why?”

The Prince saw Rush’s tweet and responds with, “Lio, ive always been very fond of you, both in and out of the ring. As I told you before, there is no heat. I choose to live life in reality,& not worry about what people make up online. I’m only tweeting this because I know it’s important to you, if you want to talk, call me.”

Rush comes back with, “Hate that it had to get to this point. You know that I’ve always had the upmost respect for you. But I had to live with the tarnish & backlash on my name for being disrespectful for the past 2 years. I appreciate our conversation more than you’ll ever know. Thank you @FinnBalor.”

Rush was released by WWE back in April due to cutbacks made from COVID-19. Check out his exchange with Balor below.

