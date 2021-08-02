Pro-wrestling star Lio Rush issued a short statement on his personal Twitter account announcing that he’s been cleared to return to in-ring action. He writes, “Every single day for the past 3 months I’ve been in rehab working harder than I ever have before. Happy to announce that today….I’ve been cleared.”

The Man of the Hour made a surprise appearance at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay per view back in May, but sustained a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since. He announced soon after his cameo that he would be retiring from the industry, but was willing to finish all of his obligated dates with NJPW, specifically on their weekly U.S. program STRONG.

Check out his tweet below.