AEW star and former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush issued a short statement on his personal Twitter announcing that he will be a free agent once his contract with AEW expires on February 14th.

Rush first appeared for AEW as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2021, where he injured his shoulder. He would officially sign on September 29th 2021, which means his contract was less than six months. He will be competing at tomorrow’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view.

