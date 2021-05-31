Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay per view included the annual Casino Battle Royale matchup, with the winner receiving a future shot at the AEW world championship.

The bout also featured a surprise appearance from former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush, who came in as the Joker for the matchup. However, he would get triple-teamed by Matt Hardy and Private Party and would be eliminated shortly after his entrance.

The final two competitors of the matchup were Jungle Boy and Christian Cage. After a wild back and forth…Jungle Boy managed to catch Cage with a back body drop and win. He will face either Kenny Omega, PAC, or Orange Cassidy for the world title at a future date.

Check out the full results to Double Or Nothing here.