The Man of the Hour has done it again.
During tonight’s MLW Fusion Middleweight champion Lio Rush took on AAA cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid in a title for title showdown. After a wild back and forth, Rush managed to best the luchadore after hitting his signature Final Hour splash to become a double-champion.
FINAL HOUR!

— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021
Afterwards AAA and MLW would congratulate Rush on social media, and Rush would cut a promo calling himself the best wrestler in the world. Check it out below.
What time is it? It's Rush hour!

— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021
.@TheLionelGreen es el NUEVO Campeón Mundial Crucero AAA
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) February 11, 2021