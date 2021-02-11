The Man of the Hour has done it again.

During tonight’s MLW Fusion Middleweight champion Lio Rush took on AAA cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid in a title for title showdown. After a wild back and forth, Rush managed to best the luchadore after hitting his signature Final Hour splash to become a double-champion.

Afterwards AAA and MLW would congratulate Rush on social media, and Rush would cut a promo calling himself the best wrestler in the world. Check it out below.