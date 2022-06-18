Lio Rush’s time in AEW formally came to an end in February 2022 after he publicly announced that his contract with the company was expiring after signing a deal in September 2021.

Rush spoke out about company President Tony Khan’s tweet about Big Swole and the announcement of his departure was made several weeks later.

Generation Of Wrestling had Rush on their podcast and asked him if he believes that chapter is closed.

“I don’t think anything is ever closed [Rush responded when asked if he thinks the door to return to AEW is closed]. Nothing is ever closed, nothing. You know, I feel like I’ve made the best of the opportunity that was presented while staying true to myself and that’s honestly what’s most important to me. That’s what’s most important to me, you know? I can’t hop on a plane and go all over the country and not be myself. I can’t live this kind of double personality lifestyle. I don’t have the energy for it anymore, you know what I mean? There’s things in my life that mean a little more to me that’s closer to the surface than, you know, doing something that I don’t feel comfortable with for a paycheck. That’s one bag out of a million, you feel me? I’m not tripping over it but, I do think one day it’ll be inevitable. I think it’s inevitable for me to cross paths with Tony [Khan] again. I mean, look at what New Japan is doing with AEW right now, and even with my departure, there was no bad blood. I mean, the situation was what it was and we parted ways. But I don’t think that-that door is closed, at least from what I know. I don’t know how they feel on the other end and I’m not worried about how they feel on the other end. I’m doing me and when that time comes, it comes and if it doesn’t come, it’s not meant to be.”

