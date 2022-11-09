Lio Rush was the latest guest on “Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey, and Rosy” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he revealed that a current injury prevented him from appearing in a Power Rangers movie for which he had been cast.

“Well actually, that opportunity [Power Rangers acting gig] kind of got stripped away from me because of my second injury. So yeah, yeah. I had a lot going on. I believe I was supposed to be one of the villains. I was gonna have a small fighting scene… I was probably fighting off one of the Power Rangers, which would have been dope. I was looking forward to that.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling