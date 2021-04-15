Pro-wrestling star and current MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush took to Twitter today to comment on the large number of releases made by WWE, which included names such as Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Billie Kaye, Bo Dallas, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, and more. Rush, who was apart of WWE’s cuts exactly one year ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, states that he can’t believe how WWE could not find a spot for any of these talents on television.

The Man of the Hour writes, “Y’all are literally releasing STARS. Shit is nuts. Releasing people on multi thousand dollar contracts to then hiring people on lower salaries is bonkers. Sometimes it’s not always about the money. You telling me there’s 30+ writers backstage and y’all can’t figure out what to do with any of these people?”

He later adds praise for former NXT champion Samoa Joe writing, “Samoa Joe promo game alone could have taken that company into a new stratosphere. This is crazy.”

