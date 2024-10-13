Lio Rush is “#AllElite.”
The pro wrestling star announced the news in a digital exclusive video from backstage at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. on Saturday night.
After AEW WrestleDream 2024, Rush was approached by MVP and Shelton Benjamin, who asked if he was available on Wednesday. He said he was.
Exclusive @IamLioRush confirms that he is once again #AllElite to @AliciaAtout, and than quickly finds himself interrupted by @The305MVP & @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/ei7APP2065
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024