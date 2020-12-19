The ratings for this week’s episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite were released on Thursday.

WWE NXT drew 766,000 viewers on the USA Network and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 806,000 viewers and drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

In addition to wrestling, Lio Rush is on The Challenge, which topped both shows in the 18-49 demographic. The former WWE star wrote the following on Twitter: