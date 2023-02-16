Lio Rush opens up about his brief run with AEW.

The Man of the Hour discussed this topic during a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he explains how he went from being a manager in WWE toward being positioned as a manager in AEW, a position he did not really want to take. Rush adds that AEW did seem to have a plan for him, but it was just one that he didn’t want to be a part of.

I feel like AEW clearly had a plan for me. I was presented a certain way. They had the vignettes and everything. So they knew what to do with me in terms of a plan they had. Was it what I saw for myself in the company? Probably not. I just came from being a manager on TV. Probably the last thing I would want to do is transition over and do a similar role.

Rush has continued to make splashes on the wrestling circuit following his departures from WWE and AEW, which includes runs at NJPW, MLW, GCW, and indies all around the world.

