Lio Rush was the first guest on the MCW CAST to discuss a wide range of topics.

Of course, Rush is making his NJPW Strong debut on the January 29th episode of the Friday night series. During the interview, he spoke about his working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“So I’ve been having a pretty good working relationship with New Japan. I am debuting on the New Japan Strong tapings next week which I’m pretty excited about. I guess the people out there in Japan were pretty impressed with my performance in the Super J-Cup and they wanted to bring me back to the promotion to start up doing the New Japan Strong taping so hopefully that’ll be a weekly thing and that’ll lead to me going to Japan and hopefully one day being a mainstay in New Japan. So yeah, it’s pretty cool.”

H/T to PostWrestling