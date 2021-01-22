Lio Rush was the first guest on the MCW CAST to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he spoke about All Elite Wrestling using wrestlers at ringside as fans.

“It’s a little weird. It depends on the company, obviously it depends on the budget. AEW’s running out of a freaking football stadium or whatever it is so they can afford to have people sit back hundreds and hundreds of feet away. But then they have — I don’t really understand putting the wrestlers in t-shirts and making them act like fans. I don’t really understand that. That is very silly to me. See, that is where I would’ve got in trouble. I probably would’ve got in trouble again. I would have said no. I’m a superstar according to you guys so I’m not about to be dressed up like a fan and banging on the gates and pretending like I’m a fan of another wrestler when I got a storyline with them in two weeks.”

H/T to PostWrestling