It looks like AEW fans will be seeing a lot more of Lio Rush.

The Man of the Hour returned to AEW in May, and performed well enough that he was quickly booked again to face Roderick Strong at the tapings the following night. According to Fightful Select, Rush will be a regular on AEW programming. However, it is not known if he has signed with the promotion again as he’s been busy with outside bookings. Since his last AEW sting he’s worked with TNA, MLW, and NJPW.

The report notes that there are creative plans in AEW for Rush, and that he was added to the latest intro video on Collision. Sources tell Fightful that he made a positive impression towards his return and even spoke with Tony Khan interpersonally.