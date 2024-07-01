Lio Rush was injured on Sunday night.

Following the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Sunday night, June 30, the X account for the Beyond Wrestling promotion announced that Lio Rush has suffered an injury.

According to their statement, Rush was injured during the TNT Championship Ladder Match at the Forbidden Door 2024 co-promoted pay-per-view event on 6/30, and as a result, will not be able to work their show coming up on 7/4.

“Lio Rush suffered an injury during tonight’s ladder match and will no longer be able to compete against Aaron Rourke at Americanrana this Thursday, 4th of July at White Eagle in Worcester. We are working to find a suitable replacement.”

Lio Rush would also confirm the news himself on X.

“I’m good guys,” he wrote. “Couple ice baths and I’ll be straight. I appreciate the concern.”

