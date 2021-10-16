AEW star Lio Rush recently spoke with Forbes about all things pro-wrestling, including what his experience was in NJPW, and how he feels about the Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo. Highlights are below.

Gives his thoughts on El Phantasmo

“He’s really good. He’s really good. When I met him, I didn’t realize how long [he had been wrestling], but he’s super polished. Super talented. You always want to be in the ring with somebody of his skill level.”

Talks working with NJPW:

“New Japan is such an incredible place. The history, and the amount of respect it has from viewers, people who are fans and people who are wrestlers. I feel like New Japan just has that aura about it that everybody wants to be there because it’s so respected and the wrestlers that are there for a reason. I’m so glad I’m there. I think I was always supposed to be in New Japan, at least I always wanted to be in New Japan before I was in WWE, but I just so happened to make it to WWE first. When I got released from WWE, and New Japan reached out to me, I was so excited. I was like, ‘this is that push that I needed. It has such a real-life sport and competitive aspect to it, and that’s where I come from. I was a two-time All-American amateur wrestler, I’ve played football, I’ve played basketball and baseball, so I just have a very competitive spirit and nature about me so I’m glad that I’m there.”

Says he’s always had an interest in working with Dante Martin:

“I’ve always had my interest in working with Dante. I actually met his brother [Darius Martin] when I was in Ring of Honor and he went to the show as a fan, as a teenager. We took a picture and everything. So it’s pretty cool that it’s come full circle and I’m working with Dante in AEW. I’ve seen so much of myself in him when I was his age and he is even better than I was when I was his age. I had help when I was younger, but I didn’t have someone coaching me and taking me step-by-step and telling me what their experience was. I’m glad that I could be that person for Dante as early as he is in his career. Athletically, he’s amazing. I kind of can’t believe it.”

On possibly joining Top Flight as a trios:

“That’s definitely an exciting idea. Something that is a huge possibility whenever Darius comes back and he’s all healed up, who knows? Who knows what’s going to happen within that time. But if it goes the way that you want it to go—and I’m sure a lot of other people who are watching it currently—I think it would be really cool to have all three of us together, that would be pretty dope.”