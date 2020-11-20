During his interview with WrestlingInc., Lio Rush revealed that he wasn’t given a reason as to why his pairing with Bobby Lashley ended. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know. I really don’t know. The last day that I was on RAW, I was in a room with Vince and Hunter, and for some reason, I just had this weird friction with Hunter. I don’t know what it was. I don’t know if he thought I was too brash. I don’t know if he thought that I was too outspoken. With me and Hunter, we just never saw eye to eye.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: WrestlingInc.