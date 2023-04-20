Lio Rush looks back on his first-ever WrestleKingdom matchup.

The Man of the Hour teamed with YO against TJP and Francesco Akira at the 17th edition of WrestleKingdom earlier this year, a match that saw them lose the IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles. Speaking with MuscleManMalcom, Rush reflected on that experience.

Again, [I’m] literally [at] a loss for words. It doesn’t hit you until you watch it back a few times, but for me, I wanted to be a part of New Japan before I got signed to WWE. That was always an interest of mine, watching the guys who would wrestle over there and watching the Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-views every year and being excited to see what happens. It became the ultimate dream of mine.

Staying on the subject, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion discussed how surreal of a moment it was for him to compete on such a grand stage, adding that the night became more memorable after he got cut open.

So for me to have been involved in a tournament that qualified me to go to Wrestle Kingdom, it was so surreal. Yeah, it was a huge moment that I’m proud of, a huge moment that I’ll never forget. I’ll definitely never forget it because I got split open pretty bad, I got some good scars on my face. Absolutely incredible, like I said, a moment that I’ll never forget.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rush spoke about potentially competing for IMPACT Wrestling after the promotion’s crossover event with NJPW. You can read about that here.

