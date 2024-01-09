Lio Rush has big goals set for 2024.

The Man of the Hour shared this during a recent interview on the Unscriptify podcast, where he stated that he will remind the fans why he is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

You can expect Lio Rush to tear it up like he always does. In 2024, I’m looking to step back out there and just put a little reminder out there that I am one of the best wrestlers in the world if not the best wrestler in the world. Out of sight is out of mind, so I know that there’s a lot of people out there that think they are the person but you don’t realize if you’re the person until you step in the ring with the person so, we’ll see.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)