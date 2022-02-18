Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former Middleweight champion Lio Rush will be returning to the promotion at the May 13th Kings of Colosseum event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

On tonight’s episode of FUSION (watch), news broke that the “Man of the Hour” Lio Rush is returning to MLW. MLW can now confirm Lio Rush will be in action Friday, May 13 in South Philadelphia.

Fighting athlete. Musician. Artist. Influencer. Lio Rush is a new wave renaissance man. A force unlike any other in the sport, Rush is a human GIF generator, awing fans and overwhelming opponents with his innovative arsenal.

A wrestling prodigy, Rush emerged in the sport in his teenage years, rapidly ascending to the international stage by his early 20s. Now in his mid 20s, Rush has transcended into pop culture.

When not in the ring, Rush can be found recording music or working on projects with some of today’s hottest artists.

In 2021, Rush defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship, enjoying a reign that ended after several months in a highly anticipated rematch against the “Young GOAT”.

Now the stage is set for the reemergence of one of the sport’s most outspoken and outrageously talented athletes in Major League Wrestling.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Myron Reed

Aramis

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

