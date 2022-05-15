Lio Rush made his return to NJPW at Capital Collision in Washington on Saturday night.

It happened before the co-main event as he made a surprise appearance. He cut a promo to the crowd in attendance and admitted he is not medically cleared to compete.

He made it clear that he’ll eventually be good to go and when he does, he’ll compete in the junior heavyweight division.

Lio Rush did commentary for the tag team match between Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero vs. Jay White and Hikuleo.