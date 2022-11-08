Pro-wrestling star Lio Rush recently appeared on the Say Less podcast, where the Man of the Hour discussed a number of different topics surrounding his career, including how Tony Khan was not really sure how he wanted to use Rush during his short stint with the promotion back in 2021. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Tony Khan saw him more as a manager than an in-ring talent:

When I say things, I don’t wanna sound like it was breaking news because I feel like these things are so blatantly obvious. It’s like, yanno, he made it pretty clear to me, verbally, that when he was a fan of me, it was when I was in WWE and I was doing the manager stuff with Bobby [Lashley]. If that’s how he saw me, that’s the only light he sees me in… [then] that’s [probably what] he’s gonna shift me to be in that kind of role. Which I’m not.

Says AEW didn’t know what to do with him:

I’m so grateful for that time period [in WWE] because it taught me how to talk, it taught me how to present myself and build others up. No, I don’t think that [they] exactly knew what to do with me. That’s always a frustrating thing, but like you said when [I] say stuff it just gets f*cking blown up.

