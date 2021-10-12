AEW star Lio Rush was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where the Man of the Hour discussed his relationship with the legendary Mark Henry, and how the two have squashed their previous issues with each other. Hear Rush’s full story below.

Says he and Henry have a very cordial relationship now:

Me and Mark Henry’s relationship is super cordial now. I think it came down to two very strong personalities and two very different eras of wrestling and we agree to disagree. We’re about to be working together now and AEW is such an incredible place to be. It would be foolish of us to carry on any kind of whatever it was as it was pretty random and wild.

How Tony Khan told Henry and Rush to work out their issues:

The first time I meet Tony Khan, I was walking backstage trying to meet him for the first time and somebody told me he was in his office. I’ll never forget, it was like a movie scene, I open up the door a little and I see Tony Khan. I open it up more and I see Mark Henry. I’m like, ‘Of all times, why now?’, but I’m glad it happened that way because Tony knew about the issues we had together and he said we should probably talk it out, which we all agreed.

Says they talked that night and squashed their beef:

We talked a little that night and I saw him again the other week. It was me coming down the hotel elevator and there’s Mark Henry just solo. I’m like, ‘Alright, great’. We started talking and later on in the night, we figured we should take a picture because it was a pretty cool thing itself, just that we were able to have a conversation and I thought it would be cool for everyone to know that we had that conversation and squashed it.

