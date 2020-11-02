Former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his hope to become an MLW regular. Highlights are below.

His relationship with MLW’s Court Bauer:

I am mutual friends with Wale [who is friends] with Court. I think he’s been trying to get me in MLW for a while, but obviously, I was with WWE. It was a match made in heaven honestly, and he reached out to me and said he wanted me to have me in the company. And I jumped on the opportunity. I knew that I didn’t have any other dates with any other companies coming up. So I said to myself, this is the perfect time especially after putting out that list and possibly seeing some people in MLW that I put out on my list. That was a huge driving point for me. I know that I had Myron Reed on there. I had Brian Pillman Jr. on there. I believe I had Jordan Oliver. There’s a few others I’m sure, but those are the three that I remember off the top of my head.

Wanting to face Myron Reed:

Yeah, I hope so, especially with Myron holding the title. I like the gold, so I gotta go wherever the gold is. It’s really cool.

On the backstage feeling of MLW:

They don’t have any writers. They just have a matchmaker, so that’s a huge plus for me. It was weird dealing with so many people in suits backstage in WWE that told me what to do and what to say and how to walk and what to wear and stuff like that. In MLW, I can just come in and do what I do best and just be me. So it’s a huge plus and I’m glad that MLW does things that way, and it’s their way and it’s unique and it’s different.

Says he wants to me an MLW regular:

I’m wanting to be a regular. I definitely think that it’s a good fit for me, especially with it being in Orlando. I’m pretty familiar to the Orlando scene. There’s a lot of talented people there. A lot of people that, I feel personally, show me so much love and so much respect on a regular. Hopefully, this is going to be a continuing partnership

