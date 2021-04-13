Pro-wrestling star and current MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush took Twitter earlier today to announce that he now officially owns the legal trademark on his name. WWE transferred ownership of names to several stars, including Rush, roughly eight months ago. He was one of the many talents let go due to COVID-19 cuts back in April.

The Man of the Hour writes, “I officially own the trademark for the name #LioRush Folded hands. A name that I’ve worked under for many hard working years. Feels good.”

Check it out below.