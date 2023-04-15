Lio Rush has high hopes that he’ll be on the Forbidden Door 2 card.

The Man of the Hour discussed this topic during a recent interview MuscleManMalcolm, where the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion opened up about the talented AEW roster and how there are plenty of guys he’d like to stand across the ring from.

That’s a heavy question because there’s so many guys that are currently on the roster that I wanted to wrestle, but never have and was so close to wrestling. Yeah, that’s incredibly hard. I feel like me being a part of that event in itself would be pretty cool, so, who knows. Anybody, anybody really. There’s a ton of guys on that roster that I’d love to wrestle.

Regarding Forbidden Door 2, Rush says the perfect opponent would have been Dante Martin, but knows that is not on the table due to the Top Flight member’s recent injury from Superard of Honor.

In a perfect world, it would have been cool to wrestle Dante [Martin] but I know he just had that injury. Praying for him, huge prayers and respect to Dante, I saw that injury and it’s pretty nasty.

Rush and Dante Martin were briefly together during Rush’s short stint in AEW. Since his departure, Rush has continued competing all around the world, mainly in NJPW.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)