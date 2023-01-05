Lio Rush could not compete at New Year Dash.

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome, Lio Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Rush was hit with a double team move on the entrance ramp that split him open. Rush and YOH lost the match and after it, the former WWE star a photo of the injuries he suffered.

At New Year Dash, commentator Chris Charlton noted that Rush suffered a broken nose.