Lio Rush to Announce “The Final Match” Soon?

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush is once again teasing that he may be done with pro wrestling soon.

Rush previously indicated back in May that he was considering retirement. Now he’s saying that he will be announcing “The Final Match” on Monday, July 20.

As seen in the Instagram video below, Rush posted a video for July 20 and captioned it with, “It’s been an amazing ride. 7.20.20 I will be announcing #TheFinalMatch. #Lio #LioRush #Wrestling”

The video shows various clips of Rush and includes a voiceover that says, “Years. Months. Weeks. Days. Hours. Minutes. Seconds. Time.”

Rush made another Instagram post where he asked fans to comment who they would like to see him wrestle a “Final Match” against.

“If you could pick ONE person for me to have a “Final Match” with, who would it be?,” he wrote.

Rush was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID 19.

Stay tuned for updates on Rush’s plans for the future. You can see his related Instagram posts below:

