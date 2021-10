Lio Rush will make his return to GCW. The AEW star has been added to this Saturday’s Fight Club show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The show will feature GCW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage, Effy vs. Matt Cardona, Alex Zayne vs. Ninja Mack, a Mick Foley appearance, and more.

Rush’s opponent has yet to be named. He just made his return to AEW on this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite by cutting a promo as he is back with the promotion.