Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Lio Rush has been added to their GCW Middle of the Night event.

The show goes down on Saturday, February 18th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the event go on sale from 10am PST this Friday.

Updated GCW Touring Schedule

GCW Presents “Til Infinity” 2022 Sat, Dec 31, 8:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

GCW Presents “56 Nights” 2023 Sun, Jan 1, 5:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

Untitled event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

Untitled event: January 22 – Florence, Alabama

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey, US

Middle of the Night event: February 18 – New York City

Untitled event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Untitled event: March 17 – New York City