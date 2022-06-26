Former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including an update on his injury, and how he vows to one day wrestle top NJPW talent, Kazuchka Okada. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that he will get to wrestle Okada one day:

“There’s people that I want to wrestle again, there’s people that I’ve never wrestled before, and, of course, you have those people that a lot of people might think are impossible matchups, like those dream matchups I’m really looking forward to. One day I will wrestle Okada and I promise you, it’ll be a good match.”

On missing more time due to injury:

“I wish that I wasn’t hurt. I wish that I didn’t have to go through back-to-back injuries, but these things happen. You’ve got to tackle them head-on and at the right pace. I miss being in the ring. I miss wrestling in general.”