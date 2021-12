AEW star Lio Rush issued a short statement on his Twitter today hyping up this evening’s Dynamite, where the Man of the Hour expects to get answers from Dante Martin, who signed with Team Taz last week. Rush writes, “It’s definitely Wednesday and I definitely need some answers today.”

Hall of Fame commentator Jim Ross took to Twitter to give fans another update on how radiation treatment is going for his skin cancer. JR writes, “Day Three! Ready for the fight!”